Teresa Zimmerman Notice
Zimmerman , Teresa

On June 15, 2019, Teresa M. Zimmerman (nee Pannoni), beloved wife of the late Charles J. "Reds" Zimmerman, Jr.; loving mother of Patricia A. Loukota and her husband James and the late Robert Zimmerman; dear grandmother of Ann Fowler and her husband Paul and John Loukota and his wife Sarah; dear great-grandmother of James and Benjamin.

Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM where a Funeral Liturgy will be held Thursday 11 AM. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Stella Maris Attn: Development, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road , Timonium, MD 21093. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 18, 2019
