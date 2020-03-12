|
|
Terri Anne Davis, of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on March 10, 2020 at the age of 64. Ms. Davis was one of two girls born in St. Louis, MO to Marjorie and Jerome Davis. Terri grew up in Randallstown, MD and graduated from Randallstown High School. She attended Franklin and Marshall College and the University of Baltimore Law School and went on to work as an attorney for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for 36 years, where she was involved in the Military Construction Program and Civil Works Program.
In the late 1980's, Terri met Ronald Maj at Ft. Drum in New York. The two were wed in 1989, and later made their home in Owings Mills where they would welcome a son and a daughter.
Terri enjoyed many hobbies in her spare time, such as knitting, making jewelry, and arts and crafts. She was a devoted wife and mother and will be remembered for her caring nature and concern for others.
Terri is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Ronald Joseph Maj; children, Rachel and Matthew Maj; sister, Cheryl Cannon, her parents, Marjorie and Jerome Davis; her father-in-law Leon Maj and her sister-in-law Christine Maj. She is also survived by her nephews: Robert Cannon, Douglas Gorecki (Kimberlee), Keith Gorecki (Kimberly), and Glen Gorecki (Samantha); in addition to many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Terri is predeceased by her mother-in-law Irene Maj.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, March 13, at 11 am. Interment is private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. In mourning at 11995 Long Lake Drive, Reisterstown, MD 21136 immediately following the service Friday until 8pm, Saturday from 1 to 8pm, and Sunday from 10-2pm with a service at 12 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020