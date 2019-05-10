TERRY ALFRED COX, 43 year of White Hall, MD died on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Queenstown, MD. He was the beloved husband of Mary (Peters) Cox. Born July 9, 1975, he was a son of Dianne (Duncan) Cox of Street, MD and the late John A. Cox. A dedicated hardworking employee, he drove a dump truck for Todd's Enterprise in Perryville, MD. Terry's family commented that he was a devoted husband, father and son. He is also survived by four children, Isabella, Alexander, Savanna and Ethan Cox, all of White Hall, MD; one brother, Scott Cox of Street, MD.A viewing will be held on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main Street Delta, PA 17314 where the funeral service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. Reverend Lanny D. Kilgore of New Covenant Community Church, Delta PA will officiate with interment in Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Funeral home staff will assist with parking and handicap needs. For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915 Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary