On June 11th, 2019; Terry D. Biller, of Parkville; loving husband of 66 years to June Arnold Biller; Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Family and Friends will honor and celebrate Terry's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home - 8800 Harford Road, Parkville, MD on Saturday June 22nd, 2019 from 10 to 11AM. A memorial service will be held following the Recieving of Friends at 11AM.In lieu of flowers, donations will be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Ste 800, Miami FL 33131. Visit evansfuneralchapel.com for the full obituary.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 12 to June 16, 2019