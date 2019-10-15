|
On October 13, 2019, TERRY L. JOHNSON, loving wife of the late Joseph B. Johnson; devoted mother of Tina Johnson and Tammy Nalley; cherished grandmother of Brian K. Nalley, Jr.; and dear great grandmother of Brian J. Nalley.
Family and friends may call at the family owned AMBROSE FUNERAL HOME OF LANSDOWNE, 2719 Hammonds Ferry Rd. on Thursday from 11 AM to 1 PM. A funeral service will begin at 1 PM. Interment will immediately follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Terry's to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 15, 2019