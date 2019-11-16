Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Terry Langbaum (nee Solomon), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on November 14, 2019, at the age of 71. She is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, Elliott H. Langbaum, her daughters, Caryn (Andrew) Abramowitz and Robin Hopkins (Clay Gump), siblings, Sue Seif (late Stuart Kirkland) and Robert Solomon, and grandchildren, Chloe and Chelsea Abramowitz, Robert Hopkins IV, Samuel Hopkins, and Sophie and Amelia Gump. Terry is predeceased by her parents, Leah and Frank Solomon.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, November 17, at 1 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Kimmel Cancer Center, 750 East Pratt Street, Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202. In mourning at 2901 Boston Street #403, Baltimore, MD 21224.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
