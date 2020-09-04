Terry Lynn Gardner, 56, of Abingdon, MD, passed away on August 11th, 2020.



Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of Leonard and Marianne Hennlein, wife of Charles Gardner, Jr. and a mother of three.



Terry was extremely warmhearted and devoted to her family. She was known for her delicious cooking, her love of music, and her kind and compassionate nature. Her memory and spirit will live on through the many lives that she touched.



Terry is survived by her husband Charles, son Chase, daughter Casey, and son Nicholas. She is also survived by her five siblings Thomas, William, Cindy Lou, Lisa Anne, and Jeffrey.



An outdoor memorial service will be held in Bel Air, MD on September 19th. Please email gardnernickt@gmail.com for more details.



