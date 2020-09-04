1/1
Terry Lynn Gardner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Lynn Gardner, 56, of Abingdon, MD, passed away on August 11th, 2020.

Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of Leonard and Marianne Hennlein, wife of Charles Gardner, Jr. and a mother of three.

Terry was extremely warmhearted and devoted to her family. She was known for her delicious cooking, her love of music, and her kind and compassionate nature. Her memory and spirit will live on through the many lives that she touched.

Terry is survived by her husband Charles, son Chase, daughter Casey, and son Nicholas. She is also survived by her five siblings Thomas, William, Cindy Lou, Lisa Anne, and Jeffrey.

An outdoor memorial service will be held in Bel Air, MD on September 19th. Please email gardnernickt@gmail.com for more details.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 3, 2020
Dear Chase, My sincerest condolences to you and your family. May you be comforted by fond memories.
Laura Frymark
Friend
September 3, 2020
Aunt Terry was the aunt closest to me in age, the last aunt/uncle living at home with my grandparents. I remember someone who loved life and was fun to hang out with until we moved away.

After moving back to the East Coast, we would see each other at family functions and try to catch up on each other’s lives, and talk about her kids (my cousins) - her favorite topic.

I’ll miss you and Rest In Peace.

Love, Rachael
Rachael Hennlein
Family
September 3, 2020
Terry was a great person and baby sister. When we talked she would make you laugh and smile. Will miss her greatly. RIP
Bill&Debbie
Brother
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved