Thaddeus Dobry

Thaddeus Joseph "Ted" Dobry of Parkville, Maryland, formerly of Lutherville, Maryland, passed away Saturday, July 25th at Oak Crest Senior Living, surrounded by his loving family and caregivers. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia Dosh Dobry, to whom he was married for 66 years.
Born and raised in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Thaddeus Joseph Dobry, Sr, and Josephine Biel Dobry. After graduating from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and briefly attending the University of Maryland, he began his career at Martin Marietta Corporation as an aerospace engineer. In 1952, he married the love of his life and began their family of four children. He subsequently took a nuclear engineering position with the United States Atomic Energy Commission, which became the Energy Research and Development Agency and eventually the Department of Energy. For the majority of his Government career, he designed nuclear power systems for numerous space programs, including the Systems for Nuclear Auxiliary Power (SNAP) initiative, which powered several interstellar and interplanetary satellites, as well as the experiments on the lunar surface. In recognition of his contributions, he received numerous awards and commendations from NASA and the Department of Defense. Following his retirement from the U.S. Government, he took a position at Teledyne Isotope, mentoring the next generation of nuclear engineers.
In addition to his professional accomplishments, he was an active volunteer, serving as Troop Committee Chair for his sons' Boy Scout troop and Co-Chair of the Parents Club at Calvert Hall College. He was also a long time member of the Volunteer Association at Greater Baltimore Medical Center. Ted will be remembered by all for his generous spirit, larger than life personality and love of family and friends.
He is survived by his sons Tep Dobry and Rob Dobry, his son Steve Dobry and his wife Nancy, his daughter Dee Thaxter and her husband Michael; his brother Ronnie Dobry; his grandchildren Shawn White, Robert Dobry, Brice Dobry and Paul Dobry, and eight great-grandchildren, as well as extended family across the United States.
A Memorial service will be planned at a later date. Those who wish may make memorial contributions in Ted's name to the Alzheimer's Association
of Greater Baltimore.