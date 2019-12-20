Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Church (Bradshaw)
Bradshaw, MD
Thaddeus Grochowina
On December 18, 2019, Thaddeus Grochowina, veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Cardinal Gibbons Council Knights of Columbus; beloved husband of the late Joan Ann Grochowina; dear brother of the late Eleanor Weber and Geraldine Kleinsmith, survived by his sister Lorraine Schab and brother Edward Grochowina Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Sunday 2-4 & 6-8. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Church (Bradshaw). Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made St. Stephen School Building Fund, 8028 Bradshaw Rd., Bradshaw MD 21087. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
