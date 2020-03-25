Home

Thadis R. "Pee Wee" Sprouse


1924 - 2020
Thadis R. "Pee Wee" Sprouse Notice
"Pee Wee" Thadis R. Sprouse, age 95, of Jarrettsville, Maryland passed away on March 20, 2020 in York, Pennsylvania. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia, she was the daughter of Floyd and Louella (Simmons) Gibson and wife of the late Elvin Sprouse. She volunteered 50 years at the VFW. She loved to crochet quilts and afghans. She also enjoyed gardening, canning, and mowing the grass.

Thadis is survived by her son, Elwood G. Sprouse; grandchildren, Vicki, Jeff, Tracey, Becky, David, Nathan, Matthew, and Samuel; great grandchildren, Kaila, Amber, Kaitlin, Joseph, and Emily; great great grandchild, Sawyer.

In addition to her parents and husband,she was preceded in death by sons, Elvin H. Sprouse, Jr. and Willard M. Sprouse.

"Due to the Executive Directive from the Governor regarding limited gatherings, all services will be private."

A private graveside service will be held at Highview Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: VFW Post# 8672, 1714 Morse Road, Forest Hill, Maryland 21050.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 25, 2020
