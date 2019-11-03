|
On October 30, 2019, Thelda Virginia Chilcoat (nee Schaffer), beloved wife of the late Russell H. Chilcoat; devoted mother of Lois M. Meszaros; loving grandmother of Deborah Meszaros, and Shari Wolf and her husband John; loving great grandmother of Kevin Wolf.
Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd (at beltway exit 26) on Tuesday from 9 to 11 AM, the Funeral hour. Interment Lorraine Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Chimes, 514 Interchange Blvd, Newark, DE 19711.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 3, 2019