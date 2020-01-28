|
|
Thelma Agnes Cutchin Breighner, 89, a resident of Elwyn - Valley View, Media, PA, passed from this life on January 26, 2020 after a short illness. Thelma was a much beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 pm on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Mission Helpers of the Sacred Heart, 1001 W. Joppa Rd., Towson, MD 21204-3787. A Christian burial service will be celebrated at 10 am on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Mission Helpers of the Sacred Heart. Burial will follow at Moreland Cemetery, 1601 Taylor Ave., Baltimore, MD. Evans Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
The family wishes to thank the staff of at Valley View who took such good care of Thelma. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Mission Helpers of the Sacred Heart, 1001 W. Joppa Rd., Towson, MD 21204-3787 for support of their deaf ministries in memory of Thelma. For the full obituary, please visit www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 28, 2020