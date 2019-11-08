|
Thelma B. Bauguess, age 88, of Forest Hill, Maryland passed away on November 6, 2019 at Hart Heritage Estates - Forest Hill in Forest Hill, Maryland. Born in Jarrettsville, Maryland, she was the daughter of Wiley Ciscero and Mary Ruth (Bare) Blevins and wife of the late Willard Bauguess. She was a member of North Harford Baptist Church and was born and raised and lived in Harford County all of her life. She volunteered at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for a long time working at the information desk. She enjoyed playing games, building doll houses and making stained glass creations. Thelma loved Christmas and doting on her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Thelma is survived by three daughters, Cindy Hart and her husband, Randy, Tammy Bauguess and Terry Christian; son, Barry Bauguess and his wife, Shay; two brothers, Winfred and Dale Blevins; 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son Randy Bauguess; and siblings Willard, Wayne, and John Blevins, and Rachel Wyatt.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at North Harford Baptist Church on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 10-11 am with a service to follow at 11 am. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Those who desire may send contributions to: Extreme Family Outreach, 801 Philadelphia Road, Joppa, Maryland 21085 or In Memory of Thelma Bauguess to Harford County Sheriff's Office Christmas Drive, Attn: Capt. Thomas, 45 S. Main Street, Bel Air, Maryland 21014.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2019