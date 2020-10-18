1/
Thelma B. Siverd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 15, 2020 Thelma B. Siverd (nee: Boone) 93; Beloved wife of the late Harold W. Siverd; Devoted mother to Harold Siverd and his wife Rosaline, Jeffrey Siverd and his wife Donna, and Karl Siverd and his wife Jeanette; Dear sister of Edna Grumbine, The late

Beulah Chesseri and Daniel Boone; Loving grandmother to Katie, John, Evan, Jason, Kayla and Jessica. Great grandmother to Elise, Zachary, Rosaleen, Aedan, Avery and Olivia. Many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Thursday 3-5 pm and 7- 9 pm at the

CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Further visitation Friday 10–11 am at the Middle River Baptist Church 610 Middle River Rd (21220). Church services will begin at 11 am. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Service
11:00 AM
the Middle River Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved