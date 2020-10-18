On October 15, 2020 Thelma B. Siverd (nee: Boone) 93; Beloved wife of the late Harold W. Siverd; Devoted mother to Harold Siverd and his wife Rosaline, Jeffrey Siverd and his wife Donna, and Karl Siverd and his wife Jeanette; Dear sister of Edna Grumbine, The late



Beulah Chesseri and Daniel Boone; Loving grandmother to Katie, John, Evan, Jason, Kayla and Jessica. Great grandmother to Elise, Zachary, Rosaleen, Aedan, Avery and Olivia. Many nieces and nephews.



Visitation Thursday 3-5 pm and 7- 9 pm at the



CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Further visitation Friday 10–11 am at the Middle River Baptist Church 610 Middle River Rd (21220). Church services will begin at 11 am. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens.



