Thelma Bailey Anderson, age 91, of Joppa, MD passed away on December 19, 2019 at Hart Heritage Estates - Forest Hill, MD. Thelma was born in Fountain Green, MD on May 8, 1928. She was the daughter of Willard Barnes and Margaret Ruth (Riley) Bailey and wife of the late Henry David Anderson Sr. She graduated from Bel Air High School in 1945 and worked as a secretary for the Harford Mutual Insurance Company when it was located on Office Street. She was manager of Anderson Rentals, but most of all she enjoyed her life as a homemaker. Thelma was very strong in her faith, and for many years served as an active member with St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kingsville, MD. Thelma loved gardening and had a wonderful knack with rose bushes and an incredible gift of nurturing orchids. Thelma's greatest joy was being around the children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews of her family, and friends no matter what the age. She enjoyed times shared with others at the home she and her husband shared on the Eastern Shore. Thelma was very giving of herself for others…often helping her sister around the holidays at the Greenfield Florist, and serving as her mother's caregiver in her own home. Thelma's greatest devotion, though, was the love she had for her family and friends. If you entered her life, you were loved by her.
Thelma is survived by her son, Henry David Anderson, Jr. of Gallatin Gateway, MT and his partner, Eileen Rumsey; her daughter, Anita Faye Cornell of Abingdon and her husband, John; two grandsons, Matthew Anderson and Bryan (Kristi) Scott Cornell; granddaughter, Kelly (Ryan) Marie Berry; four great-granddaughters, Hailey Cornell, Claire Cornell. Kallah Berry and Abigail Berry; great-grandson, Noah Berry; three sisters, Vivian Watts, Karen Caudill, and Katherine LaGreca; and also survived by many loving nieces & nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by grandsons, Christopher Wayne and Daniel August Anderson, brothers, Thomas A., Willard D., Robert E., and James F. Bailey, Sr., and sister Margaret Anderson.
The family will be hosting a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Compassion Place (Lutheran Mission Society), 601 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore, MD 21225.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 3, 2020