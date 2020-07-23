Thelma Perry Bopp of Laurel, MD passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17th at the age of 98. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Bopp. Thelma was born on September 25, 1921 in Gloucester, Massachusetts. After graduating from high school, Thelma launched her career in secretarial work in the Boston area. She relocated to Washington D.C. years later when government officials came to Massachusetts to recruit for secretarial roles needed to support a rapidly expanding federal workforce in the nation's capital. Thelma met the love of her life, Frank Bopp, and they were married in 1961 and relocated to Laurel in 1965 when they purchased their home and joined the newly formed St. Nicholas Parish. Thelma became actively involved in Parish life, hosting Home Masses, serving an Extraordinary Minister and recording the Parish weekly donations. After many years of government service she retired from the US department of Agriculture. Thelma deeply appreciated that she was able to remain in her home and attend weekly 5 pm Mass every Saturday until she was almost 99 years of age. There will be a Funeral Mass at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Laurel on Saturday, July 25th at 11 am followed by a burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Donations to St. Nicholas Church may be made in Thelma's memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store