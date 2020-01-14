Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
Thelma C. "Toodles" Brown

Thelma C. "Toodles" Brown Notice
On January 12, 2020 Thelma C. "Toodles" Brown passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Howard P. Brown; devoted mother of the late Bruce E. Weidner, Sr.; dear sister of the late Edward T. Cole, Jr.; loving grandmother of Kristin Beatty and her husband David; cherished great grandmother of Noah, Cadence, Christian, Madison, and Ava.

Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Friday from 10 AM to 12 PM at which time the Memorial Service will begin. Inurnment to follow at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation 10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy #480 Columbia, MD 21044. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 14, 2020
