On December 1, 2019 Thelma M. Eitel (nee Burgess) passed away peacefully at the age of 100. She was the beloved wife of the late Les "Freddy" Eitel and the devoted mother of Les Eitel and his wife Reno and Stephen Eitel and his wife Jill. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren Sean and Brian Manning and great grandchildren Alicia, Lauren, Emma and Keegan, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A private family interment will take place at Gardens of Faith Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to Gilchrist 11311 McCormack Road Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 8, 2019