On October 21, 2020, Thelma Elizabeth Cavicchio, age 93, passed away in the loving arms of her family; Beloved wife for 62 years of the late Louis Joseph Cavicchio Jr.; Loving mother of Louis Joseph Cavicchio III with wife Judy, Linda Louis LaHart with husband John, and Lisa Cavicchio Heins with husband Tom; Cherished grandmom of 9 along with their spouses; Doting great-grandmom of 17 ¾ and great-great-grandmom of 1.
Due to the COVID Pandemic, a Private Celebration of Life will be held for Family Only on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228.
For those desiring, donations may be made in her memory to Gilchrist Hospice Care, Dedicated to the Music Therapy Program, www.gilchristcares.org
.