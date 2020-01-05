|
On January 1, 2020, Thelma J. Zukor, beloved wife of the late Theodore J. Zukor; loving mother of Dorothy J. Zukor and her husband William Lawrence Ramsey; dear grandmother of Rosalind K. Ramsey; loving sister of Margaret Frances Limber and the late Helen Dorothy Singleton, Eleanor Komorowski and Dorothy Marie Robertson.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Oak Crest Chapel Wednesday January 8 at 11 AM. Inurnment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. Arrangements by Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to either the 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105-9959 or P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 Attn: Gift Processing. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 5, 2020