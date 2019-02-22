|
|
On February 19, 2019, Thelma Jean "Nan" (nee Davis), beloved wife of the late Albert E. Goodwin, devoted mother of Donald Pierce Bailey, Gordon Ross Bailey, and the late Roel Jean Bailey Fitzgerald; dear mother-in-law of Chuck Fitzgerald and the late Nancy Bailey. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and was predeceased by one great grandchild.Friends may call at Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc., 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Saturday from 1 to 2PM. Funeral service will be held 2PM at the funeral home. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019