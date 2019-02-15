|
On February 14, 2019, Thelma L. Jacobson (nee Bass); beloved wife of the late Malcolm Jacobson; loving mother of the late David Jacobson; devoted mother-in-law of Judy Jacobson; loving sister of Maury (Sandy) Bass; dear daughter of the late Samuel and Rena Bass; adored grandmother of Samuel Jacobson and Jonathan (Samantha) Jacobson; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, February 15, at 12 pm. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The David and Judy Jacobson Holiday Programming Fund, c/o Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 206 Old Crossing Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208, receiving guests Friday following interment and Sunday from 1-5 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019