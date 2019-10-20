Home

Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
410-668-2300
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
5502 York Rd.
Baltimore, MD
Thelma M. "Sweetie" Bailey

On October 16, 2019 THELMA M. BAILEY "Sweetie" (nee Smith) beloved wife of the late Thomas M. Bailey, Sr. Loving mother of Kathi and husband Gene Petrowski and their sons Dave and Dan, Tom and Mary Bailey and Kevin and Michele Bailey and her son Remy Maddalena. Thelma was known for her humor, laughter, self-deprecating wit, wide array of hats, and extraordinary devotion to saying the Rosary, praying to the Blessed Mother and St. Anne, while invoking favors from (and blaming) Saints Anthony and John Paul II.

Friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29B) on Monday, October 21st from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. All are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 22nd at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 5502 York Rd. Baltimore 21222. Interment arrangements at Arlington National Cemetery are in process. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, ATTN: Veterans Assistance Fund, 29449 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 or to the , 1850 York Rd. Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 20, 2019
