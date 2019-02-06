Thelma Mae " Kookie" Garbinski of Aberdeen died Saturday, February 2 at Harford Memorial Hospital. She was 76.Born in Marion, VA she was the daughter of the late P. A. and Lennie Dallas (Hamm) Goodpasture and wife of the late Francis R. "Frank" Garbinski who died in 2010.Mrs. Garbinski was a duall saw operator for American Cyanamid, she was the first woman to qualify to operate the duall saw. A member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, she was actively involved with the Good Samaritan Ministry and served on the bereavement committee. An avid gardener, she enjoyed going to the casino and providing for the less fortunate. She adored her pets, Roxy and Dozer. A Veteran of the US Army she was a member of the WACVA Chapter 70.She is survived by her children, Glenn Garbinski and his wife Kathy of Forest Hill and Robin A. Garbinski of Aberdeen; grandson, Greg Garbinski and her siblings, Bud, Dave and Paul Goodpasture, Nancy Poole, Shirley Bise and Judy Poston.A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Joan of Arc on Thursday, February 7 at 10:00am, there will be a visitation from 9:30am -10am. Interment with military honors will take place at Harford Memorial Gardens at 2:00pm. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Good Samaritan Ministry at St. Joan of Arc. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary