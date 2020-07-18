1/1
Thelma May Wetzelberger
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
November 11, 1930 - July 16, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Thelma May Wetzelberger, age 89, announces her passing on July 16, 2020 after a brief illness.

She was born the daughter of the late Archie T and Adele Conner on November 11, 1930 in Parkville, MD. She was a graduate of Eastern High School.

Thelma was the beloved wife of Fred for 62 years and lived in Baltimore before relocating to Ocean City, MD at the age of 55. She was the loving mother of Fred Wetzelberger II and his wife Jamie, Catherine Wetzelberger, Kenneth Wetzelberger and Deborah Himmelheber and husband Rich; cherished grandmother to Fred III, Victoria, Caroline, Eric & Alec. She was predeceased by husband Fred in 2018.

Thelma worked for the Baltimore County Board of Education as a Principal's Secretary for over 25 years. Her last assignment was opening the new Hillcrest Elementary School in Catonsville. After retiring, she moved to Ocean City with Fred to start a new career as an office administrator with her son's Fred's firms. She became an invaluable asset in both the administrative and accounting divisions and worked in various capacities until the age of 80.

Thelma loved to travel with Fred. Over 20 winter visits to Hawaii, 75 trips to Las Vegas as well as vacations in California, Florida and the Caribbean islands were some of their many adventures together.

She was an accomplished cook and baker with many "secret" family recipes that all enjoyed including her famous cinnamon custard pie. An avid reader, it was rare not to see her with a book or Kindle in her hand. She converted to Catholicism when marrying Fred and practiced her faith in God until the end.

Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and spending time with them any way she could. She treasured every minute and spoke proudly of their accomplishments.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Ave, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Monday, July 20, from 10 am to 12pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1pm, St Agnes Catholic Church, 5422 Old Frederick Rd, Baltimore, MD 21229. Burial will follow at New Cathedral Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Sisters of St Francis of Assisi, 3221 S. Lake Drive, St Frances, WI 53235 (www.lakeosfs.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St Agnes Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
4107448600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved