November 11, 1930 - July 16, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Thelma May Wetzelberger, age 89, announces her passing on July 16, 2020 after a brief illness.
She was born the daughter of the late Archie T and Adele Conner on November 11, 1930 in Parkville, MD. She was a graduate of Eastern High School.
Thelma was the beloved wife of Fred for 62 years and lived in Baltimore before relocating to Ocean City, MD at the age of 55. She was the loving mother of Fred Wetzelberger II and his wife Jamie, Catherine Wetzelberger, Kenneth Wetzelberger and Deborah Himmelheber and husband Rich; cherished grandmother to Fred III, Victoria, Caroline, Eric & Alec. She was predeceased by husband Fred in 2018.
Thelma worked for the Baltimore County Board of Education as a Principal's Secretary for over 25 years. Her last assignment was opening the new Hillcrest Elementary School in Catonsville. After retiring, she moved to Ocean City with Fred to start a new career as an office administrator with her son's Fred's firms. She became an invaluable asset in both the administrative and accounting divisions and worked in various capacities until the age of 80.
Thelma loved to travel with Fred. Over 20 winter visits to Hawaii, 75 trips to Las Vegas as well as vacations in California, Florida and the Caribbean islands were some of their many adventures together.
She was an accomplished cook and baker with many "secret" family recipes that all enjoyed including her famous cinnamon custard pie. An avid reader, it was rare not to see her with a book or Kindle in her hand. She converted to Catholicism when marrying Fred and practiced her faith in God until the end.
Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and spending time with them any way she could. She treasured every minute and spoke proudly of their accomplishments.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Ave, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Monday, July 20, from 10 am to 12pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1pm, St Agnes Catholic Church, 5422 Old Frederick Rd, Baltimore, MD 21229. Burial will follow at New Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Sisters of St Francis of Assisi, 3221 S. Lake Drive, St Frances, WI 53235 (www.lakeosfs.org
).