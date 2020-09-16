Thelma Roope Seagle, age 88, of Havre de Grace, Maryland passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020 at her home, after a long battle with dementia. Born in Wytheville, Virginia, she was the daughter of John R. and Kathleen (Snider) Roope and wife of the late Berkeley M. Seagle. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist for over 30 years. She was the owner of Seagle's Upholstery and Decorating for 44 years taking great pride in doing quality work for people. Her focus was making her customers happy with how the products turned out and she would always say, "I do work for the nicest people." Her business flourished by word of mouth, that was a tribute to the work she did. Thelma adored her grandchildren and loved her family very much.
Thelma is survived by her two daughters, Cindy (John) Coy of Havre de Grace and Amy (Vander) Wagner of Bel Air; three grandchildren, Kari (Tim) Lindner, Paige (Jonathan) Falwell, and Dale Wagner; two great-granddaughters, Hope Lindner and Olivia Falwell; and sister, Annie Mae Stearn.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Ray Roope, Jr.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 10 am - 12 pm followed by a service at 12 pm. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Those who desire may send contributions to: Open Bible Christian Ministries, 13 Open Bible Way, Kingsville, MD 21087.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for the wonderful care they took of Thelma for the past few weeks.
