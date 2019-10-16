|
Thelma Roth, beloved mother of Linda Roth (Jonathan Kahan) and Barry Roth (Dale Roth), passed away on Monday, October 14th. Thelma was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ira Roth and was grandmother of Jessica, Taylor and Austin Roth.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, October 18, at 10 am. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Shiva will be held in Arlington, VA at the home of Linda Roth and Jonathan Kahan.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2019