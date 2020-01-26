|
|
Thelma Smith Davis, age 97 passed away on January 23, 2020 at Lorien Assisted Living in Bel Air, MD. She was the beloved wife of the late Carroll A. Davis; devoted mother of Carolyn Null (husband Dennis) of Joppa, MD, Linda Beegle (husband Clayton) of Glen Rock, PA, Donna Harkins (husband Ronald) of Felton, PA; sister of Ross E. Smith, Jr. and the late Kenneth Smith, Clifford Smith, Harold Smith, Charles Smith, Dorothy Grimmel and Helen Pieper; other survivors are 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may call at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26A) on Wednesday, January 29 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, January 30 at 11 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 3911 Sweet Air Road, Phoenix, MD 21131. Interment will be at William Waters United Methodist Church, 1452 W. Jarrettsville Road, Jarrettsville, MD 21084. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease Research Association, P.O. Box 97216, Washington, D.C. 20090-7216 or William Waters UMC Cemetery Fund.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 26, 2020