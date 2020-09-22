1/1
Thelma Unkelbach-Wurzer
On September 17, 2020, Thelma Kathryn passed away peacefully after a five-year struggle with Lewy Body Dementia. Thelma was a woman of great charm, talent, and skills. She touched many lives with her manner and knack for leadership. Thelma was an outstanding director of the Dixie Raiders Majorette and Drum corps for ten years. Additionally, she retired as a claims examiner for the Social Security Administration. She is survived by her beloved children: Betty (Dennis, deceased); Barbara (Arnie, deceased); and Mary (Scott, deceased). Her six doting grandchildren and five great-grandchildren will sorely miss her loving attention. She will be greeted in the next life by her only son, Joel, her three sons-in-law and her husbands Carl and Ray. Memorial at a later date.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
