Thelma V. Quinn
On September 10, 2020, Thelma Virginia Quinn, 95, of Baldwin, MD passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late George Victor Quinn, Jr.; devoted mother of Linda Gabell & her husband Rick, Diane Troll & her husband Dale and Diane's late husband, Richard Durham Taylor and Heidi Fyle & her husband Al; cherished grandmother of Jeffrey Lancaster & his wife Meghan, Sarah Gilbert & her husband Wesley, Emily Taylor and Bradley Fyle; loving great-grandmother of Audrey, Ryleigh, Charlotte and Derrick Lancaster and Genevieve and Lucas Gilbert; dear sister of the late Albert and Charles House.

Funeral services will be held privately at a later date. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you, Thelma. ❤
Dianne and Dan Welch
