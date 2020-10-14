1/1
Thelma Weaver Gentry
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma Mae Weaver Gentry, age 102, passed away on October 8, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Bel Air, Maryland. Born on February 7, 1918 to homesteader parents Thomas and Myrtle (Waddell) Weaver, Thelma spent the first few years of her life on the Montana prairie with sister Elma Mary. Thelma's memories of Montana are vague, but she remembers "the layout of our little four room house and the open ground around it where we played under a clothes line; the gulley where I walked to pick wild roses; Mother driving the car (Model T) out on the prairie while Daddy rode on the running board with his gun to shoot the prairie chickens." In late 1924, Thelma's family moved back East to Maryland where her Weaver grandparents (originally from North Carolina) had purchased a farm. The young Weaver family bought their own place and settled into farming and dairying. Some years later, while attending a box supper social, Thelma met "a nice young man" who had also come to Maryland from North Carolina and was working on her Uncle Lloyd Weaver's farm. Thelma graduated from Bel Air High School and went on to college, earning a degree from Western Maryland College in 1939. But that "nice young man" had been on the scene all along and in 1940 Thomas Gentry and Thelma Weaver were married. They raised a family of four children in Churchville, Maryland: Robert (Bob), Richard (Rick), Terrell (Terry), and Mary Ellen.

Tom and Thelma together built a very successful home construction business. In retirement, they were avid gardeners-Tom with his abundant vegetable garden and Thelma with beautiful flowers throughout the yard. A teacher by training, Thelma was a social worker at heart. Together, she and Tom delivered Meals on Wheels for over 25 years. They also were instrumental in starting a home for underprivileged boys. After Tom died in 2005, Thelma continued her social justice work through FISH of Harford County, Maryland. She was devoted to her church (Churchville Presbyterian Church) serving in many capacities through the years and at 102 years of age, she was the oldest member after 70 years of membership.

Thelma is survived by her sons, Bob (Jeannie) and Rick (Kathy); daughter-in-law, Patty; daughter, Mary Ellen Trusheim (Dale); 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Thelma was preceded in death by her son Terry; sister Elma Mary Rinehart; sister Dorothy Weaver; and brother Wayne Weaver (infant).

Graveside service will be held privately under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Doctors Without Borders, PO Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030 or Harford Family House, 53 E Bel Air Ave # 3, Aberdeen, MD 21001.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 13, 2020
My beloved angel aunt! You will be greatly missed . May god bless you!
Helen Gentry davis
Student
October 12, 2020
To my beloved “angel aunt”Thelma w Gentry . May god bless you! You will be missed .
Helen Gentry davis
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved