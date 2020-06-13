Theodora Kares

On June 11, 2020, Theodora "Teddy" Frances (nee Colantonio) Kares, beloved wife for 60 years to Frank Thomas Kares; devoted mother of Kim Shramko and her husband Steven, Francis Kares and his wife Mildred; loving grandmother of Matthew and Natalie Shramko; dear sister of Toni Katz and Lois Veliuona; cherished aunt of Michael Raucheisen.
The family will receive friends at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc. 7401 Belair Road in Overlea on Sunday from 2-5pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10am at the Church of St. Michael the Archangel. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of St. Michael the Archangel 10 Willow Avenue Baltimore, MD 21206 www.smoverlea.org
The family will receive friends at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc. 7401 Belair Road in Overlea on Sunday from 2-5pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10am at the Church of St. Michael the Archangel. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of St. Michael the Archangel 10 Willow Avenue Baltimore, MD 21206 www.smoverlea.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 13, 2020.