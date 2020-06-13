Theodora Kares
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theodora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 11, 2020, Theodora "Teddy" Frances (nee Colantonio) Kares, beloved wife for 60 years to Frank Thomas Kares; devoted mother of Kim Shramko and her husband Steven, Francis Kares and his wife Mildred; loving grandmother of Matthew and Natalie Shramko; dear sister of Toni Katz and Lois Veliuona; cherished aunt of Michael Raucheisen.

The family will receive friends at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc. 7401 Belair Road in Overlea on Sunday from 2-5pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10am at the Church of St. Michael the Archangel. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of St. Michael the Archangel 10 Willow Avenue Baltimore, MD 21206 www.smoverlea.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of St. Michael the Archangel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lassahn Funeral Home
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
410-665-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 12, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Howard K Cohen
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved