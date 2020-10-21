On October 10, 2020 Pastor Theodore D. Addison Sr. beloved father of Theodore D. Addison Jr. and Shawn D. Addison-Wright. Grandfather of Tyrell Addison and devoted Pastor of the Rising Zion Baptist Church.



Friends may call the FAMILY OWNED MARCH FUNERAL HOME-EAST 1101 East North Avenue on Thursday,October 22, 2020 from 2:00pm until 6:00pm.



Pastor Addison will lie instate on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Rising Zion Baptist Church 2300 Llewelyn Avenue from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at which time the Memorial Tribute will begin.



The family will receive friends again on Saturday October 24, 2020 at the above



church at 9:30am with funeral service to follow at 10:30am. Entombment at King Memorial Park immediately following services.



