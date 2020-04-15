Home

Theodore Arthur Gunter, 93 yrs, of Conowingo, MD, formerly of Baltimore, MD, passed away at his daughter's home Monday, April 13, 2020. He was the son of the late Theodore Arthur and Roberta Jean Lord Gunter. Mr. Gunter was a veteran of the U.S. Navy have served during W.W. II. He was formerly employed as an Inspector by the Department of Defense, Washington, DC. Mr. Gunter is survived by son, Gary Leigh Gunter of Rising Sun, MD; daughter, Dale Alison Gunter of Conowingo, MD; and granddaughter, Meghan Hiscock. In addition to his parents, Mr. Gunter was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Karen Gunter; brothers, Kenneth Gunter and James Gunter; and sister, Ruth Sliffer.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 15, 2020
