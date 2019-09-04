Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Stagg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore B. Stagg Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore B. Stagg Jr. Notice
On August 30, 2019, Theodore B. Stagg Jr., age 80, of Bel Air, MD passed away. Beloved husband of the late Laura (Spiers) Stagg; devoted father of Paul (Jamie Mason) Stagg, John (Stefanie) Stagg, and daughter, Elizabeth (Joseph Sr.) Arbogast; loving grandfather of JB, Philip, Audrey, Julia, Tommy and Reilly; brother-in-law of Patricia Lausch; and loving uncle of Greg and Courtney Lausch. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10 am - 12 pm with a service to follow at 12. Interment will take place in Jarrettsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: MD SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21211. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now