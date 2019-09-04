|
|
On August 30, 2019, Theodore B. Stagg Jr., age 80, of Bel Air, MD passed away. Beloved husband of the late Laura (Spiers) Stagg; devoted father of Paul (Jamie Mason) Stagg, John (Stefanie) Stagg, and daughter, Elizabeth (Joseph Sr.) Arbogast; loving grandfather of JB, Philip, Audrey, Julia, Tommy and Reilly; brother-in-law of Patricia Lausch; and loving uncle of Greg and Courtney Lausch. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10 am - 12 pm with a service to follow at 12. Interment will take place in Jarrettsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: MD SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21211. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019