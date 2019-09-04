|
Theodore B. Stagg Jr., age 80, of Bel Air, MD passed away on August 30, 2019 at College Manor Assisted Living Center in Lutherville Timonium, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Theodore B. and Helena (Smith) Stagg and husband of the late Laura (Spiers) Stagg. He spent his career working as an Electrical Engineer for Westinghouse/Northrup Grumman, was a soccer coach for both kids' and mens' teams for decades and was involved in the Jarrettsville Rec Council. Ted was an avid soccer fan and his favorite team was Manchester United.
Mr. Stagg is survived by two sons, Paul (Jamie Mason) Stagg of Bel Air and John (Stefanie) Stagg; daughter, Elizabeth (Joseph Sr.) Arbogast; grandchildren, JB, Philip, Audrey, Julia, Tommy and Reilly; sister-in-law, Patricia Lausch; and nephew and niece, Greg and Courtney Lausch.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10 am - 12 pm with a service to follow at 12. Interment will take place in Jarrettsville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: MD SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21211.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019