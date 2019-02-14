|
On February 10, 2019, Dr. Theodore Bayless, beloved husband of Jaye Bayless (nee Nides); loving father of Jeffrey, Andrew, and Neal Bayless; adored brother of the late Ruth Kravitz; cherished grandfather of Chase, Quinn, Justin, and Kaitlyn Bayless; devoted son of the late Fannie and David Bayless.Funeral services will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208 on Sunday, February 17, at 11 am. Interment is private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. The family will be receiving at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 14, 2019