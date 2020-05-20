Theodore F. Krug
1926 - 2020
Theodore F. "Ted" Krug, 93, of New Oxford, PA, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Barbara Ruth (Pfitzner) Krug, his wife of 67 years.

Ted was born October 24, 1926, in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late Theodore A. and Elizabeth Ann (LaMotte) Krug.

Ted was a member of Hanover First Church of God. He was President of G. Krug and Son Ironworks in Baltimore, MD. He retired about 1990.

In addition to his wife Barbara, Ted is survived by four sons, Theodore J. Krug of York, PA, Stephen N. Krug of Asheville, NC, Peter M.L. Krug of Parkton, MD, and Paul M. Krug of Longview, TX, 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and one sister, Ann Dentry of Silver Spring, MD,

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, PA, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 20, 2020.
1 entry
May 19, 2020
You will be missed my friend! Thank you for all the laughs over the past 6 1/2 years. Always enjoyed when you came into the cafe! You will be missed and I will cherish my memories!
