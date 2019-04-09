|
On April 4, 2019, REV. THEODORE FICKLING SR. entered eternal glory survived by his 4 children 'Butch' Fickling, Joanne Pulley, Florence Wiggins, and Theodore Fickling Jr., 13 grand, 41 great, 39 great-great grandchildren, sister Vera Battle and a host of other family and friends. VIEWING will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Howell Funeral Home 4600 Liberty Heights Ave. SERVICES will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Perkins Square Baptist Church 2500 Edmondson Ave. Wake 9:30a.m. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Internment immediately following at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019