Theodore Fishman
Theodore Fishman, a Baltimore native and a longtime resident of Columbia, Maryland, passed away on August 12. He was 93.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Anabel Fishman (nee Siegel); children, Saul Fishman (Kira Belkin)

and Linda Fishman (Alan Brownlie); and grandchildren, Talia and Ruth Fishman. He was predeceased by his dear sister, Paula Brodsky; and parents, Clara and Benjamin Fishman.

Ted attended Talmudical Academy and Forest Park High School in Baltimore. Upon graduation in 1945 he served in the US Army, and when he returned home attended the University of Maryland. He worked at Rockland Bleach and Dye of Baltimore and later for the National Education Association in Washington.

Ted was a founding member of Moses Montefiore Woodmoor Hebrew Congregation and served on the board for many years. He was an active member of his Jewish War Veterans post.

A virtual funeral service will be held on Friday, August 14th, 2020 at 2:30 pm. Interment is private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Jewish War Veterans of the USA, 1811 R Street NW, Washington, DC 20009. The family will be observing shiva on Sunday, August 16, at 7:30pm, by participating in Beth Shalom Congregation's evening virtual minyan.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
