Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Gerber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore Gerber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore Gerber Notice
Theodore Gerber, of Cleveland, Ohio, formerly of Baltimore, passed away on October 15, 2019, at the age of 88. He is survived by his loving daughter, Laurie (James) Pantelemon, and granddaughter, Elisa Wagner. He was predeceased by his parents, Annie and Jacob Gerber, siblings Earl and Rita Gerber, and former wife, Elsie Gerber.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, October 18, at 12:30 pm. Interment Liberty Park of Shaarei Zion Cemetery - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now