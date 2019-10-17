|
|
Theodore Gerber, of Cleveland, Ohio, formerly of Baltimore, passed away on October 15, 2019, at the age of 88. He is survived by his loving daughter, Laurie (James) Pantelemon, and granddaughter, Elisa Wagner. He was predeceased by his parents, Annie and Jacob Gerber, siblings Earl and Rita Gerber, and former wife, Elsie Gerber.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, October 18, at 12:30 pm. Interment Liberty Park of Shaarei Zion Cemetery - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 17, 2019