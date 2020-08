On July 28, 2020 of Baltimore City. Also lived in Prince George's and Montgomery counties. Born on November 24, 1963, Ted was the 3rd child of the late Edward and Martha Gobbett and the brother of Diana Clark (David) and William Gobbett. Also survived by a host of other family and friends. Burial and services will be private.



