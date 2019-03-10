Resources More Obituaries for Theodore Dennis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Theodore James Dennis

Theodore James Dennis also known as Ted, Teddy or "the sax man" died peacefully at Gilcrest Hospice in Towson. He was born at Hahnemann Hospital on Broad Street in Philadelphia. Ted served in the Army recieving an honorable discharge after 2 years of service which ended when the Vitnam War ended. While training in Germany as a tank operator he enjoyed playing in clubs and had his first of 5 children. Returning home he went to school for electrical training, worked at the Navy yard and for a construction company as well as Traffic and Engineering in Philadelphia.Teddy also played with several talented musicians and vocalist in the tri-state area incuding The Illusions, Johnny O and the Classsic Dogs of Love as well as The Coup who also played in Maryland.After many years of a long distance relationship with Mary Jane Brutzman Ted Dennis moved to Maryland where thay were married. After arriving in Towson he was employed by St. Pius X School as a maintenance man. The St. Pius community welcomed him as a member of the St. Pius family which he was grateful for every day. Ted briefly played at Club 347 with a blues group downtown. The last group he played with before having a stroke, Big Cam and the Lifters performed at carnivals and Friday Night Swing dances. A memorial service will be held on March 30,2019 at 12 noon at St. Pius X Catholic Church 6428 York Road Baltimore, MD.21212. In leiu of flowers please make a donation to St. Pius X School 6432 York Road Batimore, Maryland 21212 to honor the memory of our beloved Teddy Dennis ,the Sax Man.Theodore James Dennis was survived by his first wife, Gayle Knight-Dennis ; children Tjurra Roberts, Kwaku Osei-Tutu along with their deceases daughter, Nickie Dennis, Ebomy Akbar daughter of Debbie William, Jerri Reeder daughter of Jill Reeder, 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildern. The Lewis family,other extended family members in Philadelpha and Tabatha and Johnny, Jack Tammaro from New York. His second wife Mary Jane Brutzman;children Brian and Liz Hooper, grandson Aiden Hooper and Jenia Hooper. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 10, 2019