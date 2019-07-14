|
Theodore (Ted) John Kotowski died on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the age of 85 at his home in Delmar, MD. Born on November 19, 1933, in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Chester and Rose (Guntner) Kotowski of Highlandtown, Baltimore. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Grace (Conroy) Kotowski, five children, Stephen Kotowski (Jackie) of Fredericksburg, VA, Kevin Kotowski (Mary Beth) of Vienna, VA, John Kotowski of Aberdeen, MD, Karen Kotowski of Alexandria, VA and Sandy Mills (Scott) of Glen Burnie, MD, as well as 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A memorial service and Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 20 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 600 South Conkling Street, Baltimore, MD. A private burial service will be held for immediate family at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery at a later time.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 14, 2019