Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:30 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
7517 North Point Road
Sparrows Point, MD
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
7517 North Point Road
Sparrows Point, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore Patterson M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore Patterson M.D. Notice
On July 9, 2019, Theodore C. Patterson, M.D. Beloved husband of Sylvia L. Patterson (nee Tureaud); devoted father of Tina P. Ricker and her husband John A. Ricker, Sr. and Chavis A. Patterson and his wife Liz Hayden, and the late Gina L. Patterson. Cherished grandfather of Maria T. Ricker, Ana J. Ricker, John A. Ricker, Jr, Jasmin L. Stepney and Benjamin B. Patterson. Loving brother of the late Ruby M. Kirton and Doward B. Patterson, Jr. He is also survived by his dear extended family, friends, life-long physician colleagues, patients and their families.

The family will receive friends at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Sunday from 2PM until 5PM, where a Vigil will be held at 4:30PM. The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 10AM at St. Luke Catholic Church 7517 North Point Road, Sparrows Point, MD 21219. The family will receive friends prior to the Mass from 9:30AM until 10AM. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions can be made in Theodore's name to Hopewell Cancer Support, 10628 Falls Road, Lutherville, MD 21093 (www.hopewellcancersupport.org) and the Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County in Dundalk, P.O. Box 3909, Dundalk, MD 21222 (www.familycrisiscenter.net).
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now