On July 9, 2019, Theodore C. Patterson, M.D. Beloved husband of Sylvia L. Patterson (nee Tureaud); devoted father of Tina P. Ricker and her husband John A. Ricker, Sr. and Chavis A. Patterson and his wife Liz Hayden, and the late Gina L. Patterson. Cherished grandfather of Maria T. Ricker, Ana J. Ricker, John A. Ricker, Jr, Jasmin L. Stepney and Benjamin B. Patterson. Loving brother of the late Ruby M. Kirton and Doward B. Patterson, Jr. He is also survived by his dear extended family, friends, life-long physician colleagues, patients and their families.



The family will receive friends at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Sunday from 2PM until 5PM, where a Vigil will be held at 4:30PM. The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 10AM at St. Luke Catholic Church 7517 North Point Road, Sparrows Point, MD 21219. The family will receive friends prior to the Mass from 9:30AM until 10AM. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions can be made in Theodore's name to Hopewell Cancer Support, 10628 Falls Road, Lutherville, MD 21093 (www.hopewellcancersupport.org) and the Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County in Dundalk, P.O. Box 3909, Dundalk, MD 21222 (www.familycrisiscenter.net). Published in Baltimore Sun on July 11, 2019