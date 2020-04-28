|
|
On April 24, 2020; Theodore M. Petty, "Ted"; beloved spouse of John F. Pazourek; loving brother of Chris Truman and her husband Joe; devoted son of the late Connie Petty; also survived by many loving family members and friends.
Services and interment: Private. A celebration of life will be held at a later by the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Fund for John Hopkins Medicine, 550 N. Broadway, Suite 722, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, Attention: Sam Oliphant with "Comprehensive Transplant Center/Dr. Andrew Cameron". (Place in check memo) or University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Foundation in honor of Dr. Linda Barr, 7601 Osler Drive, Towson, Maryland 21204.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 28, 2020