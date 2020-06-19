Theodore Rosenberg
Theodore "Ted" Rosenberg, passed away on June 18, 2020, at the age of 78. He is survived by his loving children Elizabeth Rosenberg, Jacob (Samantha) Rosenberg, Seth (Aliza) Rosenberg and Marian Rosenberg; siblings Victor Rosenberg (Nina Edwards) and Laurie Russell; grandchildren James Rosenberg, Elesia Bowers, Erika Bowers and Max Rosenberg and great-grandson Tyler Wessels. He is predeceased by his loving wife Michele Rosenberg (nee Kayne); brother Leonard Rosenberg, and parents Leonard and Edna Rosenberg.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Baltimore Science Fiction Society, Inc., PO Box 686, Baltimore, MD 21203 or JWV Cub Scout Pack 210, Phoenix, Arizona.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
