|
|
Theodore "Teddy" Rutkovitz, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on September 20, 2019, at the age of 85. He is survived by his loving wife Charlotte Rutkovitz (nee Reisberg), his children Kari (Mark) Schlossberg, and Steven (Lauren) Rutkovitz, his grandchildren Andrew (Rachel) Schlossberg, Allison Schlossberg, Alex, Matthew, and Peri Rutkovitz, and his loving sister-in-law Marion (Sheldon) Gimbel. Mr. Rutkovitz was predeceased by his brothers Julian and Gershon Rutkovitz, his sister-in-law Fritzie (Dr. Edmund) Glaser, and his parents Lillian and Jacob Rutkovitz.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, September 22, at 10 am. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery - 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018 or Miriam Lodge, c/o Jane Davis, 3415 Woodvalley Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 26 Beecham Court (Worthington Park), Owings Mills, MD 21117, through Tuesday, from 12:30pm to 5pm, and 6:30pm to 9pm with a service each evening at 7pm. Receiving on Wednesday at 6317 Park Heights Avenue, #508 (The Elmont), Baltimore, MD 21215 from 12 to 8pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 21, 2019