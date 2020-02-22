|
On February 12, 2020 THEODORE F. SOBUS, beloved husband of Sharon Ridgely Sobus and the late Catherine Keene Sobus. Devoted father of Maria Sobus, also survived by several stepchildren and multiple generations of cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, brothers and sisters.
Family and friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29B) on Monday, February 24th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8p.m. A Graveside Service will be on Tuesday, February 25th at 11:00a.m. At St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or to any other organization of your choice that will support veterans. Condolences may be made to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 22, 2020