Theodore Yaffe Jr.


1948 - 2019
Theodore Yaffe Jr. Notice
Ted Yaffe, born 3/3/48 in Baltimore, passed away on 8/9/19. He was a loving husband, father, uncle, brother-in-law and friend. He enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17, sailed the seas and saw the world. He served in Vietnam as a Gunners Mate on PBR's in the Brown Water Navy.

If you knew Ted, you know that he was a man of few words. Pretty much, "fine thanks," covered it. Ted's passion for woodworking created pieces for loved ones to last a lifetime.Ted loved his four legged friends & they loved him. Pay tribute to Ted with a donation in his name to the Defenders of Animals Rights, Inc, 14412 Old York Rd., Phoenix, MD 21131, www.adopt-a-pet.org, 410-527-1466.

A private service to be planned.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 12, 2019
